ALFRED — York County government is poised to receive $40.3 million in American Rescue Plan funding over two years and is looking for input from county residents on their ideas for using the funds.

York County government will host a public hearing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at the York County vaccination center in the former Marshall’s location at the Center for Shopping in Sanford, at 1364 Main St.

As well, a second public hearing is set for 10 a.m. June 23, at a location to be announced, said York County Manager Greg Zinser.

“The County Commissioners are interested to hear ideas and thoughts on projects that will have county-wide impact,” said Zinser.

In general, the plan allows counties to use funds to support the public health response, address negative economic impacts to families, small business and nonprofits; allows premium pay for essential workers — with a focus on those in low to moderate income categories; replacement of public revenue loss, and investments in water and sewer infrastructure and broadband, according to the National Association of Counties.

What that means is that the county can look at a number of programs that could include endeavors to enhance behavioral and mental health services, among others, said Zinser. “The funding under the regulations also allows us to reinvest in our public facilities,” like updating the sewage system at York County Jail and the ventilation system at the jail and at York County Court House.

In April, York County Commissioners spoke of services associated with opioid recovery, mental health services, public transportation and others — projects that could help citizens in all of York County’s 29 municipalities.

“Our goal is to not let anyone cut the line — treat all equal — towns, delegations, nonprofits — not holding one over the others,” said Zinser.

Those attending the public hearing will be required to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status and to socially distance, and Zinser noted COVID protocols are subject to change.

Individuals may also submit comments in writing to County Commissioners by e-mail to Kathy Dumont at [email protected] with the subject heading, “ARP Funding.” All comments will be made part of the official record.

Zinser urged attendees to review section 9901 of the American Rescue Plan to understand various categories of allowed uses. The section begins on page 220 of the 242 page document: https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr1319/BILLS-117hr1319enr.pdf

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: