SOUTH BERWICK — Nick McSorley scored three goals, and Shea Green and Albert Allen added two apiece as top-seeded Berwick Academy advanced to the Class A South boys’ lacrosse final with 9-7 win Friday night against No. 4 Scarborough.

Connor Hohn made 12 saves to help the Bulldogs advance to a matchup at home on Tuesday against Cape Elizabeth. Jackson Travis had a goal and two assists, and Paddy Condon scored the other Berwick goal.

Scarborough finished 10-4.

CAPE ELIZABETH 18, GORHAM 2: Keegan Lathrop collected four goals and three assists, and Colin Campbell added four goals and one assist, and the second-seeded Capers (14-0) dominated the third-seeded Rams (12-2) in a Class A South semifinal at Cape Elizabeth.

Tiernan Lathrop chipped in with three goals and two assists. Caden Lee scored twice, and Oscar Frankowicz, Archie McEvoy, Nick Loughlin and Robert Cochran got a goal apiece.

Ben Tukey and Josh Labrie scored for Gorham.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

FALMOUTH 14, LEWISTON 3: Eva Clement and Sloane Ginevan each scored three goals and set up another as top-seeded Falmouth (11-3) cruised to a victory over the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (8-6) in a Class A North semifinal at Falmouth.

Avi Fishman contributed two goals and an assist. Molly Scribner added a goal and two assists.

Falmouth, which led 12-0 at halftime, will host No. 2 Windham in the regional final on Tuesday.

Shauna LeBlanc, Charlotte Gastonguay and Rebecca Lussier scored for Lewiston.

KENNEBUNK 18, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: Lily Schwartzman scored seven goals and Sydney Dumas added six as the top-seeded Rams (14-0) beat the fifth-seeded Golden Trojans (8-6) in a Class A South semifinal at Kennebunk.

Emily Archibald added three goals and two assists.

Hazel Stoddard scored both goals for Thornton.

