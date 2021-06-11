SOUTH BERWICK — Nick McSorley scored three goals, and Shea Green and Albert Allen added two apiece as top-seeded Berwick Academy advanced to the Class A South boys’ lacrosse final with 9-7 win Friday night against No. 4 Scarborough.
Connor Hohn made 12 saves to help the Bulldogs advance to a matchup at home on Tuesday against Cape Elizabeth. Jackson Travis had a goal and two assists, and Paddy Condon scored the other Berwick goal.
Scarborough finished 10-4.
CAPE ELIZABETH 18, GORHAM 2: Keegan Lathrop collected four goals and three assists, and Colin Campbell added four goals and one assist, and the second-seeded Capers (14-0) dominated the third-seeded Rams (12-2) in a Class A South semifinal at Cape Elizabeth.
Tiernan Lathrop chipped in with three goals and two assists. Caden Lee scored twice, and Oscar Frankowicz, Archie McEvoy, Nick Loughlin and Robert Cochran got a goal apiece.
Ben Tukey and Josh Labrie scored for Gorham.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
FALMOUTH 14, LEWISTON 3: Eva Clement and Sloane Ginevan each scored three goals and set up another as top-seeded Falmouth (11-3) cruised to a victory over the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (8-6) in a Class A North semifinal at Falmouth.
Avi Fishman contributed two goals and an assist. Molly Scribner added a goal and two assists.
Falmouth, which led 12-0 at halftime, will host No. 2 Windham in the regional final on Tuesday.
Shauna LeBlanc, Charlotte Gastonguay and Rebecca Lussier scored for Lewiston.
KENNEBUNK 18, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: Lily Schwartzman scored seven goals and Sydney Dumas added six as the top-seeded Rams (14-0) beat the fifth-seeded Golden Trojans (8-6) in a Class A South semifinal at Kennebunk.
Emily Archibald added three goals and two assists.
Hazel Stoddard scored both goals for Thornton.
