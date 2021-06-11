Last week, via Vimeo, I watched my grandson graduate from Portland High School with the class of 2021. It was a difficult year for COVID-era grads, missing many things about the on-campus experience students only get to experience once, as seniors in the K-12 hierarchy – proms, class trips, sports, etc. But persist, succeed and graduate they did, and families are justifiably proud.

As I watched, waiting for my grandson to receive his diploma, I heard the school principal speak, heard the laureate honorees, poet, class president and valedictorian. I learned who was going where, who’s taking a “gap year” and who’s entering the workforce. Wonderful! Imagine my dismay as proud grandparent that the principal of PHS made no mention of my grandson’s chosen military enlistment, entering the United States Navy in August, to selflessly serve his country, furthering his education with perhaps the best technical training America has to offer.

Our family has veterans from every branch of service. Imagine the slap in the face this omission was to us, and to all families whose grads chose military service with no mention. I remember convocations when the principal proudly announced a grad’s military enlistment, and audiences enthusiastically applauded.

I’m so proud of my grandson. He doesn’t complain. For the families of PHS graduates entering the military, shame on a school system choosing to ignore the sacrifice of graduates who volunteer to serve, and for disrespecting these young patriots and their families by allowing such a deliberate public omission.

Frederick J. Miller Jr.

Sarasota, Fla.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: