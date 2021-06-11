ATLANTA — Joel Embiid scored 27 points and the Philadelphia 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night and a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Embiid, playing with a cartilage tear in his right knee, added nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots.

Tobias Harris had 22 points and Ben Simmons added 18 to help the 76ers end Atlanta’s streak of 13 home wins. The 76ers have taken the series lead with back-to-back wins.

The 76ers played up to their No. 1 seed, building a lead of 22 points and keeping the advantage in double figures most of the second half. The Hawks played from behind after their last lead at 11-10.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points. John Collins had 23 and Bogdan Bogdanovic 19.

Game 4 is Monday night in Atlanta.

After leading 65-60 early in the third quarter, Philadelphia took command with an 11-0 run. The 76ers outscored the Hawks 34-19 in the third quarter.

NOTES

RAPTORS: The shoulder injury that ended Toronto forward Pascal Siakam’s season early will likely force him to miss the start of next season as well.

The Raptors said that Siakam had surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, with an anticipated recovery and rehabilitation time of five months. That timetable, if precise, would mean Siakam can play again in early November – about two weeks after the NBA plans to open the 2021-22 season.

Siakam was injured May 8 against Memphis, two days after he tied a career best by scoring 44 points against Washington. The 2020 NBA All-Star missed Toronto’s final four games.

Siakam led the Raptors in scoring this season, averaging 21.4 points per game. He also led in minutes (2,006) and games started (56).

