Most of Maine is now experiencing moderate drought or unusually dry conditions, as a lack of steady rain persists.

The federal government’s drought monitor released on Thursday showed much of central and western Maine being in the moderate drought category, while the southwestern coast and part of central Maine and the midcoast are considered abnormally dry. Far northern Maine remained normal.

Latest Drought Monitor. No changes to the areas abnormally dry but seeing some Moderate Drought conditions now in Piscataquis, Northern Somerset & Penobscot county in our area. #MEwx #MaineDrought pic.twitter.com/6D0fd5aXla — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) June 10, 2021

It was a dramatic change from a week earlier when most of the state was considered dry, but there was no drought.

Elsewhere, virtually all of Vermont and and New Hampshire are considered to be in a moderate drought or to be abnormally dry.

In Maine, water levels are lower than normal on some rivers, and some wells have dried up. The Maine Emergency Management Agency plans to begin a dry well survey on June 17.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: