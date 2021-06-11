Portland police have arrested a city man and accused him of “two separate, unprovoked assaults” in the Bayside neighborhood Friday morning.

Joshua Rezendes, 36, of Portland, was charged with assault and felony aggravated assault and taken to Cumberland County Jail.

“At approximately 8:12 a.m., witnesses flagged down officers in the area of Oxford and Preble streets, reporting a male had just been stabbed,” Portland police said in a release. “Officers quickly responded and administered emergency medical treatment to the victim, who had just suffered a severe arterial slash wound to the neck.”

The victim was listed in critical condition at an area hospital Friday.

“As officers were attempting to locate the suspect, they came across a separate confrontation happening in the area of Oxford and Cedar streets” and apprehended Rezendes as he was assaulting another person, police said.

Officers recovered an “edged weapon” from Rezendes, which “led officers to determine that he was also the suspect in the stabbing” at Oxford and Preble streets.

The victim in the second assault sustained non-life threatening injuries and was released after treatment from the hospital.

The Scarborough police canine unit assisted in the investigation.

“Detectives continue to investigate the matter, which will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. There is no additional threat to the public,” Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said in a statement.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information that could help police, call 207-874-8575.

This story will be updated.

