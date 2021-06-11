The estate of the Robert Indiana and his principal patron, the Morgan Art Foundation, have settled their legal differences, after three years of acrimony and allegations that each side had taken advantage of the late artist.

Morgan Art and the Indiana estate’s attorney, James Brannan of Rockland, announced the news in a joint press release Friday morning. The parties would not disclose the terms of the agreement, but have filed paperwork to dismiss the case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. A lawsuit involving Morgan Art and Michael McKenzie, who also worked with Indiana, will continue.

Morgan filed a suit against Indiana for copyright infringement in May 2018. The artist, most famous for his “LOVE” design, died soon after the suit was filed, at age 89, and his estate has been mired in a costly legal battle since.

Friday’s settlement also establishes a partnership between Morgan Art and the Star of Hope Foundation, which Indiana established before he died to manage his art and legacy. Indiana moved to the Star of Hope Lodge, a former Odd Fellows Hall, on Vinalhaven off the coast the Rockland in 1978.

Morgan Art attorney Luke Nikas said in a statement, “This settlement is an excellent outcome for all involved. Morgan Art Foundation is thrilled to partner with Indiana’s nonprofit foundation, the Star of Hope, in continuing its decades-long effort to promote and preserve the work of Robert Indiana.”

Brannan said, also in a statement, “The future is bright for the market and legacy of Robert Indiana, and the Estate is pleased to have helped create this success.”

Larry Sterrs, the Star of Hope chairman, said the foundation is eager to dig into its work, now that the legal issues are settled.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: