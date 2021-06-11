The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association is opening a retail space at the Bartol Library building at 55 Main St., where Common Ground Country/MOFGA merchandise, sustainably produced and Maine-made products from MOFGA, and certified organic produce and merchandise from Common Ground Country Fair vendors will be sold.

The store will also contain an educational space where workshops and classes about gardening, cooking, homesteading and more will be taught throughout the year.

“We are looking forward to having more of a presence in Southern Maine and are very excited for the summer season ahead,” said Lucy Cayard, Southern Maine Outreach Coordinator for MOFGA.

Open for business

The long-awaited new Hannaford Supermarket and Pharmacy will open at Cook’s Corner in Brunswick on Saturday, June 19. The new store will not replace the downtown Hannaford.

Otto’s Pizza will open at 15 Cushing St. in Brunswick on July 1 in the space formerly occupied by El Camino restaurant.

The School House 1913 in Harpswell is opening for lunch Fridays and Saturdays starting June 18. Reservations are now being taken for brunch on Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, July 20. 506 Harpswell Neck Road, 295-2029.

The Owl & Elm in Yarmouth has reopened, with regular hours beginning Friday, June 18: 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for dinner and 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for the bakery bar. 365 Main St, 847-0580.

The Metropolitan Coffee House is coming to Freeport this summer, across from Starbucks in the space of the former Gymboree at 48 Main St. The Met, which also has a location in North Conway, New Hampshire, features locally roasted coffee, teas, smoothies, juices and freshly baked pastries.

Food news

Wild Oats Bakery & Café has new hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven days a week. This will allow them to have more employees available during the busiest times of the day at 166 Admiral Fitch Drive in Brunswick Landing.

June 14-20 is Portland Wine Week and filled with amazing and unique wine and food events. The complete, printable schedule is at portlandwineweek.me.

Correction

The date of the Maine Oyster Festival was incomplete in the May 28 column. The festival will be held in Freeport from June 24-26, 2022; the year was inadvertently left out. For more details see themaineoysterfestival.com.

