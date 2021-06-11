SOCCER

A flurry of second-half goals gave Italy a 3-0 win Friday over Turkey in the opening match of the European Championship in Rome.

Ciro Immobile kicked in a rebound from close range and Lorenzo Insigne added another following a poor clearance. Both came after an own goal from Turkey defender Merih Demiral had given Italy the lead.

The Italians dominated from the start but were denied in the first half by a superb save from Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and a decision by the referee not to award a penalty for an apparent handball.

The tournament is being held a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Justin Fields to a four-year contract.

The Bears landed their quarterback of the future when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to take the Ohio State star with the No. 11 overall pick. They have him working with the second team for now behind veteran newcomer Andy Dalton, who signed a one-year contract in March, but the question is for how long.

Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year each of his two seasons at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia. He threw for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions for the Buckeyes.

The Bears are counting on Fields to deliver in a way Mitchell Trubisky never did after being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, and to solidify a position that has historically been a sore spot for them.

The Bears opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on Trubisky for 2021 prior to last season. He then got benched in favor of veteran Nick Foles for part of the year and wound up signing with Buffalo to back up Josh Allen.

OLYMPICS

2032 GAMES: Brisbane has long seemed to be in a one-horse race to host the 2032 Olympics. That race looks sure to be over and won next month when the International Olympic Committee meets before the Tokyo Games open.

IOC President Thomas Bach said after an executive board meeting Thursday that Brisbane, Australia’s third-biggest city, can be awarded hosting rights as the only candidate proposed at a July 21 meeting in Tokyo.

Brisbane’s victory already appeared certain after the IOC put it on the fast track in February by being named the preferred candidate without a formal opponent. Though Bach said the outcome was “in the hands” of the members – around 100 will meet two days ahead of the Tokyo opening ceremony – they typically rubber stamp all recommendations coming from the leadership.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: One up-and-coming Canadian tennis player edged into the semifinals but another fell short.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime needed two tiebreaks to beat Ugo Humbert of France 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) after he failed to convert three match points in the second-set tiebreak and had to save set point twice before winning three straight points to seal the quarterfinal. That set up a semifinal for Auger-Aliassime against Sam Querrey of the United States, who recovered from a set down to beat fast-climbing Swiss 18-year-old Dominic Stricker, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Top-ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov lost another close match 7-5, 7-6 (3) against veteran former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic. It was always likely to be a tough match for Shapovalov because he was playing for the second time on Friday after ousting Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3 in the finish of a second-round match delayed from Thursday because of rain.

Cilic’s semifinal opponent is Austrian Jurij Rodionov, who upset fourth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

