KENNEBUNK – Contract negotiations between the Regional School Unit 21 School Board and Kennebunk Arundel Kennebunkport Education Association have concluded and votes on a new contract have been scheduled.

That was the word late Thursday, June 10, from RSU 21 School Board chair Art Leblanc, who issued a statement.

“The RSU 21 School Board negotiation team is pleased to announce that a tentative agreement with the Kennebunk, Arundel and Kennebunkport Educators’ Association negotiations team was reached this Thursday evening,” said LeBlanc. “The TA includes all outstanding issues presented by both sides during the negotiation process.”

Following and update to members, the education association is poised to vote on the proposed contract on Monday, June 14, said Jenessa Cadorette, union president.

LeBlanc said the RSU 21 School Board was to meet in executive session on Wednesday, June 16.

“The KAKEA and RSU 21 School Board have reached a tentative agreement that we believe is in the best interest of all who are covered in our collective bargaining unit,” said Cadorette. She said a ‘work to rule’ provision, taken by members on June 1, is no longer in effect.

“The RSU 21 negotiation team feels this tentative agreement reflects a fair and balanced approach and supports students, teachers and the taxpayers of Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport,” said LeBlanc. “We’re hopeful and excited to highlight the collaborative work we’ve accomplished during this challenging year.”

He said the contract would have to be ratified by both the union and the school board before specific details could be released.

The education association held an march on June 4, in an effort to solidify a contract before June 15, the last day of school.

The current contract between the union and the school board expires Aug. 31. A new contract would begin Sept. 1 and is expected to extend through Aug. 31, 2024.

The education association contract covers teachers, librarians, speech pathologists, school counselors and nurses. The school board, at the request of the union, according to LeBlanc, voted May 27 to expand the recognition clause, adding physical therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, school psychologists and instructional strategists.

