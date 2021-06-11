Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader, with an office in Scarborough, will be hosting their 7th Annual Bid For Wishes Virtual Auction on their Facebook business page June 14-21.

Along with Make-A-Wish Maine, this year’s auction will also benefit Emersyn “Emmy” Rowles, a bright, full of life, 15-year-old girl in the ninth grade at Lewiston High School, according to a Fontaine Family press release.

Emmy was 3 when she was diagnosed with a rare, neurodegenerative disease called Ataxia Telangectasia (AT). Those with AT run a higher risk (1,000 times) of cancer, mostly leukemias and lymphomas. After experiencing unfamiliar health issues in 2019, she was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of Leukemia called MPAL — a combination of both Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and Acute Myloid Leukemia (AML).

For most of 2020, Emmy received multiple, sometimes back-to-back, bone marrow transplants from her brother, but fell into the pattern of being in remission with relapse every other biopsy. The goal was to continue treatment that would keep her cancer at bay while providing quality of life, however her current treatment was not effective anymore. She is currently at Boston Children’s Hospital starting a new clinical trial consisting of two chemo therapies. While the doctors feel at this time they can’t cure her cancer, her family remains extremely hopeful that Emersyn will beat this cancer. The money she receives from Fontaine’s auction event will go towards a tropical, dream vacation so she can enjoy what she loves most – the beach and swimming.

Since 2009, starting with Walk for Wishes, each year the entire Fontaine Family Team participates in their largest fundraising event benefiting Make-A-Wish Maine and has been able to raise enough money to grant the wishes of 8 seriously ill Maine children to date. In 2013, Fontaine expanded their efforts by creating Bid for Wishes, which is their online virtual auction event collecting 200-300 donated items from local business owners to be auctioned off. Their last online auction event was in 2019, when they were able to collect over 225 items and raise over $11,000. The auction was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

To help make the 7th Annual Bid For Wishes Virtual Auction a success. Donate an item to be auctioned on theFacebook silent auction event. You’ll promote your business while helping a local teen and have a seriously ill Maine child’s wish granted. Contact Fontaine Family to donate: 784-3800 (Auburn location), 289-3830 (Scarborough location) or [email protected] Make bid by visiting the company’s Facebook Business Page (www.facebook.com/FontaineTeam) during the week of June 14-21. All items up for bid will be put in an album for easy access and viewing. Bids will be accepted starting at noon June 14 and all bidding will end at noon on June 21. All winners will be contacted via Facebook messenger. Make a donation by sending a check made out to Make-A-Wish Maine to: Fontaine Team, 336 Center St., Auburn, ME 04210, attn: Bid For Wishes 2021.

