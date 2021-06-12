I’m writing in support of paid family and medical leave in Maine. As one of the 75 percent of Mainers in support of paid leave, I know firsthand the value of this critical piece of the social safety net, and the impact lack of access to paid leave has on our communities.
I was fortunate enough to have semi-paid leave through my employer, and to be in a position where my family could financially afford for me to take maternity leave after my babies were born. But one in four new mothers in the U.S. returns to work in fewer than 11 days after giving birth. This is detrimental to their recovery from childbirth, their ability to establish breastfeeding and the essential bonding that takes place in the early weeks postpartum.
Whether you are giving birth, caring for a sick or aging family member or recovering from an injury, surgery or other health condition, Mainers deserve the time to manage these moments that matter, without fearing for their financial security. That’s why we must enact paid family leave in Maine.
I’ve heard people say that “Maine is one small town” – we have an opportunity to take care of each other; to ensure our neighbors are met with the resources they need to raise happy, healthy families here; and to guarantee all the joy and wonder that Maine has to offer for generations to come.
Learn more about the case for paid family and medical leave at mainefamilyleave.com/the-facts/
Amy Page
North Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Opinion
Commentary: Feeding all Maine kids at school is the right thing to do
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Unease over commissioner’s words shows need to listen to them
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: A car crash left me paralyzed. Home care workers let me work, support my family
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Mainers need paid family, medical leave
-
Editorials
Another View: Alzheimer’s drug furor highlights U.S. health system’s failures
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.