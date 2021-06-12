The Rose Slate sounded fabulous. An inspiring group of progressive women charting a new course in local politics. I encouraged my family to vote for every member of the Rose Slate. I was overjoyed with the election results. Then I picked up Thursday’s paper and felt queasy.

One member of the Rose Slate tweeted a personal attack on a city employee. Following condemnation, the member doubled down, tweeting the same sentiments again, reminding me very much of a certain tweet-happy former president with whom I am certain these women would not wish to be associated.

Was civility and collaboration just a ploy to get elected? Are those promises null now the election is over? It feels that way. I feel manipulated and like a fool for believing.

Americans are raised in the context of racist ideas. So the implementation of anti-racist policies at all levels of government is vital. It makes sense to reexamine the role of the city manager, given the circumstances of its creation. I support that work.

A city employee who is a white nationalist should not hold a position that allows personal bias to inform city policy. But branding an individual as a white supremacist without proof was an ugly and pointless thing to do. It damaged the credibility of the Rose Slate. From a member of a group that promised collaboration and civility, with each other and the larger community, this is disheartening. Is this what we should expect from the Charter Commission?

Tara Connor

Portland

