WASHINGTON — Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 2-0 Saturday to open a doubleheader.

The Nationals handed Kevin Gausman (7-1) his first loss this season. He began the day with a 1.27 ERA, but Schwarber quickly put a dent in that impressive number.

Washington is now 1-5 in seven-inning games this year after Thursday’s rainout led to the day-night split doubleheader. The NL West-leading Giants are 1-2 in seven-inning games.

Fedde (4-4) last pitched on May 16 and was placed on the COVID-19 list three days later after testing positive. He rejoined the rotation by limiting the Giants to four hits while striking out seven and walking none.

“When they called me and told me, I was shocked,” Fedde said about his diagnosis. “Obviously I’m not a scientist, but I was vaccinated and I felt great. I’m more than thankful I didn’t pass it around the team,” he said.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect seventh for his 11th save.

METS: Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next scheduled start for the New York Mets despite having to leave his most recent outing because of an elbow ailment. DeGrom played catch and threw a bullpen session Saturday afternoon, a day after he exited after six scoreless innings against San Diego because of right flexor tendinitis.

Manager Luis Rojas said his ace should be ready to face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. A precautionary MRI showed no problem, Rojas said.

DeGrom was pulled after 80 pitches of one-hit ball against the Padres. He was not concerned the diagnosis will disrupt a season in which he has dominated opponents.

The elbow began to tighten up in the sixth inning Friday, said deGrom, who extended his streak of scoreless innings to 22.

DeGrom’s 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966.

YANKEES: Right-hander Luis Severino was removed from a minor league rehab start Saturday with what appeared to be a painful injury to his right leg. Severino was making his second rehab start following Tommy John surgery in February of 2020, pitching for High A Hudson Valley against Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old began to hobble quickly after throwing a pitch in the second inning. He limped behind the mound, struggling to put weight on his right leg. Coaches and a trainer had to help him off the field.

OBITUARY: Jim “Mudcat” Grant, the first Black 20-game winner in the American League and a key part of Minnesota’s first World Series team in 1965, has died. He at age 85. The Twins announced Grant’s death Saturday. No cause was given. Grant’s personal assistant, on behalf of the former right-hander’s family, informed the Twins of the death.

Grant spent less than four full seasons of his 14-year major league career with the Twins, but they were by far his best. After being acquired in a trade with Cleveland on June 15, 1964, for George Banks and Lee Stange, Grant led the American League with 21 wins in 1965 – Don Newcombe of the Brooklyn Dodgers was the first Black 20-game winner in the majors in 1951.

Grant’s big season helped the Twins post a 102-60 record for a spot in the World Series. He also led the league with six shutouts in 1965. He started three times in that World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and won twice – including a 5-1, complete-game victory in Game 6, during which he also hit a three-run homer. The Dodgers won Game 7.

Grant went 50-35 with a 3.35 ERA in 129 appearances, including 111 starts, with the Twins. He was traded to the Dodgers after the 1967 season and also wound up pitching for Montreal, St. Louis, Oakland and Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS: The Washington Nationals placed right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday. Hudson has a 4-1 record with a 2.95 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 23 games.

He joined the Nationals in a midseason trade with Toronto in 2019 and recorded the final three outs in Game 7 of the World Series a few months later. Hudson does have a history of injuries, including two Tommy John surgeries between 2012 and 2013 while with Arizona.

BREWERS-ANGELS: Reliever Hunter Strickland is switching teams again as the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to see if he can regain his early-season form.

The Brewers announced Saturday they have acquired Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

This marks the second time this season that the 32-year-old right-hander has changed teams. The Angels purchased Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday.

Strickland had a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances for Tampa Bay but posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games with the Angels. He didn’t have a decision for either team.

