YORK — Nathan Abbott lined a two-run homer to fuel a four-run second inning, then homered again to lead off a three-run sixth as ninth-seeded Freeport cruised to a 7-1 win over fifth-seeded York in a Class B South baseball semifinal Saturday.

Josh Gennaro scored on Austin Mather fielder’s choice in the bottom of the first to account for York’s run.

Freeport starter Anthony Panciocco threw four hitless innings, allowing a run while striking out four, Abbott pitched the final three innings for a save as the Falcons (13-6) advanced to the regional final Wednesday at St. Joseph’s College against No. 2 Greely.

York finished 12-7.

LACROSSE

GREELY 15, BRUNSWICK 8: David Kenney scored four goals and Spencer Osgood made 15 saves as the 10th-seeded Rangers (7-7) knocked off the second-seeded Dragons (12-2) in a Class B quarterfinal at Brunswick.

Greely recovered quickly after falling behind 3-0, scoring seven of the next eight goals for a 7-4 halftime lead before dominating the second half.

Tommy Bennert added three goals for Greely.

The Dragons were paced by Gus Silverman and Tommy Labbe with two goals apiece.

Greely moves on to face No. 6 Yarmouth on Wednesday.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 11, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Chris Hamblett scored four goals to lead the No. 4 Panthers (9-4) past the fifth-seeded Patriots (7-7) in a Class C quarterfinal at Yarmouth.

Brayden Warde added three goals, Caleb Waterman had two goals and three assists, and Chas Rohde also scored twice.

The Panthers will travel to top-seeded Waynflete for a semifinal on Wednesday.

Sam Tibbetts made 11 saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

WELLS 18, MARANACOOK/WINTHROP/SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 3: The third-seeded Warriors (10-4) jumped out to a 9-0 lead after one quarter and eliminated the sixth-seeded Black Bears (8-6) in a Class C quarterfinal at Wells.

Preston Briggs scored seven goals to lead Wells, which will visit No. 2 Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon for a semifinal on Wednesday. Nathan Bolduc and Gavyn Petrie tallied four goals apiece, and Connor Woodward, Connor Whitten and Eli Steere each scored once.

Tim Worster scored two goals and Wyatt Lyons got one for the Black Bears.

