17 Macintosh Drive is within the Highlands Golf Course, which is desired for its immediate, well-tended surroundings, and gorgeous views of rolling foothills and Mount Washington. The high-quality homes within the course have large lots and are a short walk or golf cart ride to the Highland Bar and Grille.

Enter this well-cared for home through a glowing, two-story foyer. The layout is ideal for those who need flexible space. An open-concept kitchen with granite countertops and eat-in breakfast nook flows into the sunken living room, complete with a cozy pellet stove. A formal dining room provides a more intimate entertaining area and a first-floor room with French doors could be an excellent home office. The second-floor primary suite has a large bathroom and walk-in closet. Above the three-bay garage is a bonus space to fit almost any personal need, like a home gym, media space, playroom, art studio or more.

What’s beyond this home is alluring too. Nearby Pleasant Pond a public boat launch and Bear Pond has a beach for Turner residents only. The Androscoggin Riverlands State Park is 10 minutes away. Not too much further afield is Rangeley Lake and skiing on Saddleback Mountain, Sugarloaf or Sunday River to the north and west, and Portland to the south, all of which can be reached within 60 to 90 minutes.

17 Macintosh Drive is listed by Desmond Duguay of Amnet Realty. Please contact Desmond at 207-212-0598 or at [email protected].

