AUGUSTA — A 58-year-old Oakland man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with an SUV on Civic Center Drive in Augusta.

The crash occurred at 8:04 p.m. at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Old Belgrade Road, according to police.

The passenger on the motorcycle, a 51-year-old woman, was injured and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland in serious-but-stable condition, according to Sgt. Eric Lloyd of the Augusta Police Department.

Police were not releasing the identities Sunday of those involved in the accident because family members were still being notified, according to Lloyd.

The Maine State Police reconstructed the crash Saturday night and Augusta police were still investigating the incident Sunday, Lloyd said.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday morning, according to police.

Lloyd said the crash occurred as an SUV driven by a 23-year-old Augusta man was making a left turn off Civic Center Drive, from the southbound lane, onto Old Belgrade Road and the motorcyclist was traveling north on Civic Center Drive, toward Belgrade.

Neither the driver of the SUV nor his passenger, a 54-year-old woman, was injured, according to police.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: