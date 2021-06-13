GORHAM – Howard E. Candage, born Sept. 23, 1952 in Blue Hill, passed away on March 17, 2021.

A resident of Gorham, he is survived by his wife, Malia Candage and will be missed by generations of loving children and grandchildren.

His impact on the community as a teacher, mentor, and friend will be everlasting.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday June 18 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. A private service will follow at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m.

