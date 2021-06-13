GORHAM – Margaret B. Young passed away on June 4, 2021. She was born in Gorham in March of 1919, the daughter of Edward L. and Lillian Littlefield Young.

She attended Gorham schools and Shaws Business College. She was a member of Cressey Road United Methodist Church and the White Rock Grange.

She was predeceased by her sister, Marion Y. Pennett.

She is survived by her sister, Katherine Y. Benson and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held.

Arrangements are by the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State Street, Gorham. To express condolences and to participate in Margaret’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com .

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Music Ministry of the Cressey Road United Methodist Church

PO Box 607

Gorham, ME 04038

﻿

Guest Book