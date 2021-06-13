FREEPORT – Richard J. Higgins, 87, of Freeport, Maine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 6, 2021, with loved ones by his side.

Richard was born Dec. 31, 1933, to Edith Lenore (Ruff) and Edward William Higgins, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He was raised and received his education in Scarsdale, N.Y., and Summit, N.J., and spent summers at the Higgins ancestral home in Lamoine, Maine.

Richard graduated from Middlebury College, Vermont, class of 1955, with an A.B. degree in Geography. He served as an Officer, U.S. Navy, from 1956-1959 in Newport, Rhode Island, receiving an an honorable discharge with rank of lieutenant (JG).

In 1961 Richard earned his MBA from the University of Virginia Graduate School of Business Administration, now known as Darden School of Business.

Richard spent his early career as a Corporate Production Planner and Financial Analyst for Del Monte Corporation, San Francisco, Calif. Returning to New England in 1973, he worked in Ellsworth, for Allen’s Blueberry Freezer in their Management Department, and Down East Travel (Katsiaficas) Agency as manager responsible for Agency Profit Management, Agent Training, and full-time Travel Counseling. In the early 1980s Richard worked at Greenley Energy Corporation, New Canaan, Conn., assisting in the implementation of Coal Mining/Port Proposals, Data Base Management and Audit Projects. Returning home to southern Maine, Richard was self-employed, working in the field of Tax/Financial Analysis and Records Keeping Services before becoming employed at L. L. Bean, Inc., Customer Service and Telephone Inquiry in their Northport location.

Known to his family and friends as Dick, his hobbies included: cross country travel, maps, cars, railroads, photography, and jazz. In July 1951, after graduating from high school at the age of 17, Dick and a friend planned a 41-day, cross-country road trip. They traveled from Summit, N.J., to Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, California, Nevada (again), Utah, Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio and back to New Jersey! He kept an expense, driving, and overnight log for the entire trip. One of Dick’s greatest joys was taking part in family gatherings in Lamoine where there was always certain to be a lobster dinner or family cookout after a day of fun activity.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by brother, James R. Higgins (Nancy); sister, Joanne H. Wolfley (Alan); brother, Edward W. Higgins Jr. (Jean). He is survived by 10 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place later in the summer and burial will be in the family plot at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lamoine.

Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremation Services, 471 Deering St., Portland, ME 04103. To leave a message of condolence, please visit ww.coastalcremationservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Place and Hawthorne House,

6 Old County Road,

Freeport, ME 04032

