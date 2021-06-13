SCARBOROUGH – Sally Anne (Bolduc) Boardman, 74, of Scarborough passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was surrounded by her loving family.Sally was born in Skowhegan on Sept. 13, 1946, the third child of Thomas and Marie Antionette Bolduc (Turcotte). Her mother was from Skowhegan and her father was born in Cecelia, Quebec. She had three older brothers, David, Thomas, and Robert, and a younger brother Gerald. From a small mill town in rural Maine, Sally aspired for a life full of rich, worldly experiences pursued through education, travel, and cultural exchange. In high school, she was a four-year honors student, cheerleader, and student council leader, serving as the Senior Class Vice President alongside her friend and future husband, Dick. Sally’s passion and aptitude for learning earned her a full academic scholarship at the University of Maine-Orono. She attended UMaine with Dick, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in English in 1968. Sally and Dick were married at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Skowhegan on August 3, 1968. Shortly after, they relocated to Maryland, where Dick took a job working as a mechanical engineer. They bought their first home in Olney and later settled in Urbana, Md. Sally took graduate classes in education at the University of Maryland and taught English at Robert E. Peary High School in Rockville.Sally paused her teaching career to dedicate herself to their family, raising four children, Tim, Davin, Jeremy and Bethany. Sally was an accomplished seamstress and applied her talents to outfit her children’s team uniforms in both gymnastics and baseball. She was also an exceptional cook and enjoyed sharing meals with friends and neighbors.After 21 years in Maryland, the family relocated to Maine, establishing enduring roots in Scarborough in 1989. Sally resumed her career in education, earning a Master’s Degree from the University of Southern Maine while teaching locally, before landing as an ESL teacher at Wentworth Middle School in Scarborough. She eventually became the district’s ESL coordinator, shaping the curriculum and engaging with hundreds of foreign students from all over the world, a role she passionately held until her retirement in 2011. A highlight of her career was a cultural and educational outreach tour to Cuba in 2000. There, she participated in a rally to reunite Elian Gonzales with his father.Sally was an avid tennis player throughout her life; she and Dick were often on the court, playing for hours on end together and with friends. Together, they won the mixed-doubles tournament at the Maine Senior Games in 2006 and 2012, and competed in the National Senior Games in Louisville, Ky. in 2007 and Cleveland, Ohio in 2013.Throughout her life, Sally had a special ability to find the positive in life and was a passionate advocate for education, diversity, and multiculturalism. Her sense of caring and compassion, her courage to fight for her convictions, and her unique ability to connect with people from all walks of life, brought her much respect and admiration in both her professional and personal life. Sally was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Marie Antionette; her half-brothers David and Thomas, and her older brother Robert. She is survived by her husband Dick; their children Tim, Davin, Jeremy and Bethany; grandchildren Ethan, Evelyn, Taylor, Liam, Fionna, Violet, and Maverick; and her brother Gerald.We would like to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the dedicated staff of caregivers at Scarborough Terrance and Compassus Hospice who helped with Sally’s care.Visiting hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday June 20, 2021 at the Hobbs Funeral Home 671 US Rte. One Scarborough, Maine 04074. Online condolences may be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.Charitable contributions to fight Alzheimer’s Disease are encouraged; and those wishing to donate to and participate in the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s may use this link: https://act.alz.org/site/TR?team_id=687457&pg=team&fr_id=14532﻿

