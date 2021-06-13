AUTO RACING

Pato O’Ward became IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park.

O’Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old from Mexico picked off Graham Rahal in the first turn, then Alex Palou in the next one. After passing Colton Herta for second, he set his sights on snatching what had seemed to be an easy victory for Newgarden away from the two-time IndyCar champion.

O’Ward went wheel-to-wheel with Newgarden and finally completed the pass with just over two laps remaining. O’Ward ultimately beat Newgarden by 6.7595 seconds and dedicated the win to Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who was hospitalized overnight following his crash in Saturday’s first race of the doubleheader.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: Marin Cilic won his first title in three years as he upset Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (2), 6-3 in Germany at the ATP Tour’s first grass event of the year.

The former U.S. Open champion hit seven aces as he won his first title since the Queen’s Club Championships in the run-up to Wimbledon in 2018.

Cilic extended Auger-Aliassime’s losing run in tour finals. The 20-year-old Canadian has lost all eight of his title matches in straight sets in a streak that also includes losing the 2019 Stuttgart final to Matteo Berrettini.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jerome Baker have agreed on a three-year, $39 million contract extension, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

The deal includes $28.4 million in guaranteed money, Rosenhaus said.

Baker has played in all 48 games in his first three seasons with the Dolphins, starting 37 of them. He led the Dolphins in tackles in each of the past two seasons – 126 in 2019, 112 last season – and had a career-best seven sacks in 2020.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Breanna Stewart had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 89-66 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Stewart made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Storm (10-2), who improved their lead atop the WNBA standings over the second-place Sun (8-3).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »