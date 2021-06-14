Maine’s First Ship and the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust invite geology novices and buffs to expand their understanding and appreciation of the 500-million year geologic history of the Casco Bay region with Middlebury College Professor of Geology Dave West. On Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m., participants will have the opportunity to attend this lecture either in person at the Bath Freight Shed or virtually by Zoom.

This presentation will provide insight into the history preserved in the geologic features of Casco Bay, including volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and burial beneath over a mile of glacial ice. The spatial distribution of different rock types across the region, and how they relate to the present day landscape, will also be discussed.

Registration is free and required in order to attend the in-person event at the Bath Freight Shed that has limited seating to allow for social distancing or to receive the Zoom link for the presentation). For more information and to sign-up, visit mfship.org/events. The Bath Freight Shed is located at 27 Commercial St. in Bath.

West is a Professor of Geology at Middlebury College in Vermont who specializes in unraveling the bedrock geologic history of the northern Appalachians, with a particular interest in coastal Maine geology.

Maine’s First Ship mission is to promote an appreciation of Maine’s early shipbuilding heritage, the Popham Colony and its relationship with the Wabanaki. Learn more by visiting mfship.org or call (207) 443-4242. The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. Visit kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400 for more information.

