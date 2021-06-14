Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport has selected Dana Legawiec to be its new executive director. According to the alliance, Legawiec is a nationally recognized community–based teaching artist and educator. She has a Bachelor’s Degree from Princeton University and a Master’s Degree in Arts in Education from Harvard University. She is currently part of the faculty at Colby College and the University of Southern Maine Theatre Departments and founded the Theatre Program at Bowdoinham Community School. She is also an independent teaching artist for schools and organizations in New England.

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport is a non-profit organization formed in 2015 by Freeport residents and representatives of local businesses and organizations. It is dedicated to fostering the greater Freeport creative community and establishing greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture for residents and visitors.

“I’m so excited to join this vibrant community at this pivotal moment; to invite more voices into conversation and explore how the arts can be accessed to promote positive change for all,” Legawiec said.

“After reviewing a huge field of outstanding candidates, Dana stood out as the leader who meets all of ACAF’s requirements as we move forward with the opening of Meetinghouse Arts,” Tom Saliba, who chaired the alliance’s search committee, said. “Her experience integrating arts and culture in many communities, both here in Maine and on the West Coast, as well as her career interest in acting and directing, made her our ideal choice.”

“We look forward to Dana’s leadership,” Nancy Salmon, board president, said. “She brings an array of experiences in management and in creative and educational endeavors to her role as Executive Director. She has the skills and the maturity to help bring our new facility, Meetinghouse Arts, into its full potential, benefitting our community members, our visitors, and our town. Dana has demonstrated success in using the arts to promote community engagement and cohesion.”

For more information, visit FreeportArtsAndCulturalAlliance.org.

