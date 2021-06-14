Charlie Marie

7:30 p.m. Friday. Behind the Grant Building, 31 Centre St., Bath, $12, free for kids under 12. Grant Lot Summer Outdoor Concert Series on eventbrite.com.

Rhode Island’s Charlie Marie will be bringing her classic country sound to Maine for an outdoor show in Bath. She started her first band at 16 and released her debut full-length album “Ramble On” earlier this year. With original tunes like “Heard It Through the Red Wine,” “El Paso” and “40 Miles from Memphis,” Marie’s the real deal when it comes to vintage sounding music that honors traditional country yet carves its own path with her sensational vocals, songwriting and band.

Love By Numb3rs with Sara Hallie Richardson and Amarantos Quartet

9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $12, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Love By Numb3rs is the trio of Anna Lombard, Jon Roods and Dan Connor. They released their debut album, “Parachute,” at the end of last year and will be taking the stage at Aura to play roots, rock, indie, soul and gospel tunes. Get there on time because the show opens with a set from singer-songwriter Sara Hallie Richardson, who will be performing with string players Amarantos Quartet. This will be the first live music event at Aura since the shutdown in March of last year.

David Mallett

5:30 p.m. Saturday. Outdoors at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, $25. chocolatechurcharts.org

With a catalog of 17 albums that date back to 1978, folk singer and Mainer David Mallett is a living legend among us. Mallett is known best for “Garden Song,” but his entire body of poetically written songs has been covered by the likes of Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger, Hal Ketchum, Emmylou Harris and John Denver and the Muppets. Chocolate Church Arts Center is presenting the outdoor show at Maine Maritime Museum. Bring lawn chairs. Popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: