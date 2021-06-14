AUGUSTA — The Maine Legislature on Monday approved a proposal to ban aerial spraying of some herbicides in the state’s forests.
The proposal, introduced by Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson, would stop the aerial spraying of glyphosate and other synthetic herbicides as a forest management strategy. Glyphosate is a widely-used weed killer and is the active ingredient in Roundup.
Jackson said he was concerned the herbicides seep into rivers and streams, jeopardize ecosystems and pose threats to human health. He said the ban was a step to “protect the health and well-being of the people working and living in northern Maine, and safeguard our natural resources for future generations.”
The Maine Senate approved the proposal on Monday. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will now have 10 days to sign the bill, veto it or allow it to become a law without signature.
