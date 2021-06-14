The Portland Press Herald is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and is seeking candidates for a variety of positions in production and circulation.

Applicants will receive on-the-spot interviews, and the event will feature giveaways, raffle prizes and an ice cream truck, which will be on site from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Available positions include distribution assistant, field service representative, press operator and newspaper carrier.

Distribution assistant jobs pay a starting wage of $14.24 an hour and require material handling and feeding inserts in a machine sorter. You must be 18 or older to apply.

Field service rep jobs pay a starting wage of $16.48 an hour plus a $100 weekly travel stipend. Must have a valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle.

Press operator jobs pay a starting wage of $25.79 an hour and require prior experience with an offset printing press.

Newspaper carriers operate on a contract basis with a variety of routes available throughout southern Maine.

The job fair will be outside the Press Herald offices at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Follow the signs and balloons to the employee parking lot. Contact [email protected] with any questions.

