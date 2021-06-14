BIDDEFORD — Join Refuge staff and local artists for a unique opportunity to explore the beauty of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge with a Sense of Wonder Art Workshop Day on Saturday, June 19

In celebration of Rachel Carson’s legacy and 50 years of conservation on the Refuge in her name, leading artists will share their “sense of wonder” for nature at a very special place on the Refuge — Timber Point in Biddeford, and offer ways we can all express our wonder and love of nature through art, whether art is completely new to you, or it’s something you do on a regular basis. Participants will get to explore hands-on techniques for capturing natural beauty and learn to look at the natural world in a new artistic light.

Each of the three hands-on art workshops will be led by talented artists who specialize in natural subjects. All skill and experience levels welcome. Workshops are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Email [email protected] with subject line “SOW Art Workshops,” to register or for more info. Attendance may be capped at a reasonable number, so be sure to register yourself or your family today. Guidance regarding COVID safety will be provided upon registration.

As a bonus, any artwork produced during the event or with the skills learned may be submitted to the ongoing year-long Sense of Wonder Art Contest. The remaining categories are as follows: June – Refuge Landscapes (any medium); July – Refuge Birds of Summer (photography/poetry); August – Artist’s Choice (any medium).

Sense of Wonder Art Workshops include:

• Photography Walking Workshop: Saturday, June 19, 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

• Nature Drawing for Kids and Teens Workshop: Saturday, June 19, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Landscape Painting Workshop: Saturday, June 19, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

To learn more about the Sense of Wonder Art Workshop Day or to register, email [email protected], or visit the

Rachel Carson NWR Facebook Events Page. To learn more about the ongoing Sense of Wonder Art Contest, visit The Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge website.

