Divers from the Maine Warden Service recovered the body of an Oregon man Monday afternoon who was presumed drowned last week in Swan Lake.

Christopher. N. Friedrich, 41, of Springfield, Oregon, was located around 2:45 p.m. in about 30 feet of water a half mile north of the Swan Lake boat launch, according to a news release issued by spokesman Mark Latti. The divers made the recovery while being towed along the bottom of the lake by a dive boat.

The recovery of Friedrich’s body marked the end of a six-day search effort by the warden service. Game wardens utilized sonars, divers, aircraft and cadaver scent search dogs, and the Maine State Police dive team and a Maine Marine Patrol plane assisted.

Friedrich was reported missing last Tuesday, June 8. Game wardens located a camp owner who reported seeing a kayak floating upside down on the lake on June 6. The kayak was traced back to Friedrich and his vehicle, which had been parked at the Swanville boat launch. Friedrich’s last contact with family members was on the evening of June 5.

There has been a spate of drownings across Maine recently. Friedrich is the sixth person to have drowned in Maine since June 6, according to the Maine Warden Service.

