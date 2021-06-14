The Standish Town Council elected Councilor Gregory LeClerc as its chairperson at a special meeting Saturday. Councilor Sarah Gaba was elected vice chairperson.

LeClerc and Gaba replace Kimberly Pomerleau and Brian Libby in those positions, respectively.

LeClerc secured reelection to his three-year Area 1 seat by five votes in the June 8 elections, edging out longtime former Councilor Philip Pomerleau, 443-438.

Gaba is two years into her three-year seat on the council.

