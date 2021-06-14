The Standish Town Council elected Councilor Gregory LeClerc as its chairperson at a special meeting Saturday. Councilor Sarah Gaba was elected vice chairperson.
LeClerc and Gaba replace Kimberly Pomerleau and Brian Libby in those positions, respectively.
LeClerc secured reelection to his three-year Area 1 seat by five votes in the June 8 elections, edging out longtime former Councilor Philip Pomerleau, 443-438.
Gaba is two years into her three-year seat on the council.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Standish Town Council elects LeClerc as chairperson
-
Nation & World
As U.S. deaths from COVID-19 nears 600,000, racial gaps persist
-
Schools and Education
Committee advances proposal to keep in-state tuition flat for UMaine System students
-
Portland Forecaster
Talbot Community School says goodbye to two veteran literacy specialists
-
Business
Cannabis derivative Delta-8 has its supporters despite legal woes