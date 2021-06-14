Two Westbrook police cruisers were damaged Monday afternoon when a man driving a BMW smashed into one of the parked vehicles on Brown Street.
Westbrook police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page of the BMW, operated by a 44-year-old man from Westbrook, crossing the center line and striking the unoccupied, parked cruiser head-on. No one was injured in the accident.
The impact pushed the first cruiser into a second unoccupied cruiser parked behind it causing minor damage. The BMW and the first cruiser were towed from the scene.
Police said the officers operating the cruisers were inside the department’s Community Policing office on Brown Street when the accident occurred around 12:20 p.m. The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution. Police said he may have suffered a minor medical issue.
Westbrook police continue to investigate the incident. No additional information is being released at this time.
