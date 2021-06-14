Sanford police said the department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded during an incident that took place Monday afternoon at a local hotel.

Police and fire and rescue personnel responded around 2:06 p.m. to the report of a shooting at The Quality Inn, 1892 Main Street, according to a news release issued by Detective Lieutenant Matthew Gagne.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman, had been shot in her lower leg. Her wound appeared to be non-life threatening, Gagne said, but she had to be transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Sanford Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

 

 

