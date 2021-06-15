MID COAST HOSPITAL

Aleena Marie Day, born May 24 to Edward Euguene Day and Jordanne Leigh Day of Richmond. Grandparents are Rosanne Woodbury and Mark Woodbury of Harpswell, and Patrick Day and Jean Day of Powell, Wyoming. Great-grandparents are Virginia Wright and Bob and Kathleen Day.

MERCY HOSPITAL

Ethan Patrick Patterson, born May 21 to Christopher and Miranda Patterson of Windham. Grandparents are Donna Vaughn of Windham, Kevin and Barbara Vaughn of Casco, Rita and Bill Edwards of Standish, and Patrick and Tami Patterson of Plymouth. Great-grandparent is Wilma Hoyt of Chelsea.

ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Malakai Xzavier Nelson, born June 4 to Zachary Nelson and Kathleen Carleton of Hebron. Grandparents are Diana Marquis of Bowdoin, Jayson Nelson of Hebron, and Cherity Carleton and Thomas Carleton of Norway. Great-grandparents are Christine Nichols and Wayne Nichols of Hebron and Laureen Verrill and Stephen Verrill of New Boston, N.H.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: