The Maine Department of Transportation has announced it will close Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton beginning at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, between Rankin and Dunnell roads to replace twin, 48-inch cross pipes.

MDOT plans to have the highway open for alternating traffic for the afternoon commute and fully reopened before nightfall.

Subsequent lane closures are expected for the following days to complete environmental treatments and paving the roadway.

Travelers should anticipate minimal delays on these subsequent days and a detour route will be posted.

Transportation officials said in a press release posted June 10 on buxton.me.us that the pipes are near the end of their useful life and drivers have experienced a bump in the road because of deterioration, but it is not an immediate danger to the public.

The department waited until the end of the school year to tackle the project to minimize the impact on school buses.

