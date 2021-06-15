The Portland Charter Commission has yet to meet, but there already is an effort underway to recall one of its members.
Members of Portland Alliance for Good Government are calling for at-large Charter Commission member Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef to be removed from the panel in light of her tweets just hours after her June 8 election victory calling City Manager Jon Jennings a white supremacist.
Jay Norris, a member of the alliance, said he contacted the city clerk’s office late last week about initiating a recall and as of Tuesday morning was waiting to hear back.
“I have every intention of going forward,” he said.
Sheikh-Yousef could not be reached for comment, but has indicated she does not intend to apologize or resign.
When Norris saw the tweets, he said, it “took my breath away. Sheikh-Yousef should not be serving on the commission because she is coming into the process with a clear agenda,” he said.
“It is supposed to be a sounding board. Their job, if they are doing it right, is to listen to what the community wants. There is no mandate, whoever was elected, to upend the city of Portland,” he said.
The 12-member Charter Commission will review the city charter and recommend ways to improve how city government is organized and run. The charter review was prompted by a citizen initiative to create a clean elections program funded with city dollars for municipal races.
One seated, the commission has nine months to prepare a preliminary report of proposals and must submit a final report to the City Council by this time next year. Any changes to municipal governing will ultimately be up to Portland voters.
Mayor Kate Snyder, in a written statement to the Press Herald decrying “hate-filled attacks on a person’s character,” said such comments “have no place in our community as we embark on this important process to assess and improve how municipal government functions to best serve the citizens of Portland.”
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Kuhn, Cahan set for second Falmouth council terms
-
Nation & World
What they want: Divergent goals for Biden, Putin at summit
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: How Biden could increase pressure on Putin if their June 16 meeting doesn’t deter Russia’s ‘harmful’ behavior
-
Times Record
Bowdoinham Farmers Market brings in vendors from near and far
-
Portland Forecaster
Effort underway to recall Portland Charter Commission member