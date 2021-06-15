BUDAPEST, Hungary — Cristiano Ronaldo set the record for most career goals at the European Championship on Tuesday.

The Portugal great scored from the penalty spot in the 87th minute and then added another in injury time to give the defending champions a 3-0 victory over Hungary at Budapest, Hungary.

Ronaldo’s goals, however, weren’t the only interesting part of the game. On the fifth day of the Euro 2020 tournament, this was the first match played in a full stadium.

The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena was packed with mostly Hungarian fans, and they made their presence known throughout the match. Hungary is the only one of the 10 countries hosting matches at the tournament to allow full crowds.

That gave Ronaldo plenty of witnesses to history.

The Juventus forward was playing in his fifth European Championship, dating back to Euro 2004. He entered this year’s edition even with Michel Platini at nine goals, but that only lasted 87 minutes.

Ronaldo, 36, also became the only player to score at five consecutive European Championships.

Ronaldo scored his first goal after Rafa Silva was fouled by Willi Orban in the area and the referee whistled for a penalty. Ronaldo, who had missed an easy chance near the end of the first half, shot to the right of goal and got his record.

The second came when he combined with Silva in front of goal and then skipped around Hungary keeper Peter Gulacsi before rolling the ball into an empty net with his left foot.

Portugal defender Raphael Guerreiro scored the opening goal three minutes before Ronaldo’s first with a shot that deflected off a defender and wrong-footed Gulacsi.

FRANCE 1, GERMANY 0: Mats Hummels scored an own-goal and France beat Germany at Munich.

The experienced defender was attempting to stop Lucas Hernandez’s cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbappe when he diverted the ball into his own net in the 20th minute.

Both teams had chances to score. Ilkay Gundogan wasted Germany’s best opportunity of the first half when he couldn’t direct his shot on target.

France twice put the ball in the net in the second half but both were called back for offside. Mbappe sent a curling shot inside the far post midway through the half and then set up Karim Benzema for another late in the match.

Germany had never previously lost an opening game in the group stage at the European Championship.

Before the match started, a Greenpeace protestor parachuted into the stadium.

