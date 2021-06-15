Nicole Bezanson and Whitney Bruce, reelected to the Falmouth School Board last week, say they will primarily focus on pandemic recovery plans, the school district’s strategic plan and the search for a new superintendent during their second terms.

“This year we will focus on the search for a long-term superintendent and will continue the work begun on our strategic planning that was put on hold when the pandemic hit,” Bezanson said.

The needs of the students will continue to come first, she said.

Bruce echoed Bezanson’s priorities.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with administration, teachers and the community to address these goals,” Bruce said.

“As chair of the Finance Committee, it was humbling to learn how decidedly the town approved our budget for the 2021-22 school year,” Bezanson said.

The $41 million school budget passed 1,185 to 318 June 8.

“Such support shows how highly our community values our children’s education and the trust they put in us to prepare a responsible budget,” she said.

