It is time for Maine lawmakers to live up to our motto, Dirigo (“I Lead”), and end the sale of flavored tobacco products in our state. This policy will put the health and well-being of our kids ahead of the interests of the tobacco industry.
For nearly two decades I have been a supporter of and rider in the American Lung Association’s Trek Across Maine. I saw how the ALA took on the tobacco industry when Maine had one of the highest youth smoking rates in the country. We were successful then, but the tobacco industry is relentless at targeting our youth to hook the next generation of nicotine-addicted individuals.
Flavored products such as Watermelon Blast, Gummi Bear and Atomic Fireball are not made for adults. Rather, they’re marketed at our kids and grandkids to attract what the tobacco industry has called “replacement smokers.” In fact, 81 percent of youth who have used tobacco started with a flavored product. With more than 15,500 flavored tobacco products on the market, these products are finding their way into the hands and, more importantly, the lungs of Maine’s youth.
This month, I’ll be riding in my 20th Trek Across Maine to support the American Lung Association and their work to protect our youth. I hope the Maine Legislature will do their part by ending the sale of flavored tobacco products and helping ensure that today’s middle and high school students like my daughter can grow up to be the first tobacco-free generation.
Matthew E. Sturgis
volunteer member, Leadership Board, American Lung Association in Maine
volunteer vice chair, Northeast-Mid Atlantic Leadership Board, American Lung Association
Gray
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
De-ICE wants Scarborough to take a stand against ICE facility.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: Lakeside living is so overrated
-
Opinion
Commentary: I give back to older Mainers because they’ve given so much to me
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Consider effective systems of governance before urging change
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
New preorder dates for Greek Fest Express
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.