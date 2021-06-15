Maine is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and three additional deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases declined to 46 on Tuesday, the lowest level since late October. The average stood at 73.4 a week ago and 253.6 a month ago. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 68,632 cases of COVID-19, and 848 deaths.

Vaccinations continue, although at a slower pace. The mobile vaccination unit – a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state – is at Old Orchard Beach today through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 77 Milliken Street. The site will be offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Old Orchard Beach location is part of an effort to bring the vaccine closer to where younger people work and congregate, such as recent clinics at Rising Tide Brewing and Becky’s Diner in Portland. The Portland House of Music will be hosting vaccine clinics on July 7 and July 12 from 8-11 p.m.

Maine Beer Company in Freeport will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Wednesday and June 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., also offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Nearly 56 percent of Maine’s 1.3 million population have received their final dose of the vaccine, with 752,306 receiving both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Also, Portland may soon end its emergency declaration to respond to the pandemic, perhaps in July.

Gov. Janet Mills announced last week that she would lift the statewide state of emergency on June 30. The emergency declaration allowed the governor to take executive actions and restrict private and public activities to protect public health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Portland’s emergency declaration, originally adopted in March 2020, allowed the city manager to impose curfews on bars and issue broad stay-at-home orders, among other things, intended to protect public health. Recent actions have been used primarily to close streets to allow restaurants to expand outdoor dining options, deemed to be safer during the pandemic than indoor dining.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: