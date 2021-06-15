CLEVELAND — Eddie Rosario hit a two-run double and Bobby Bradley homered as the Cleveland Indians beat Baltimore 7-2 Tuesday night, the Orioles’ 17th straight road loss.

The Orioles made four errors and moved closer to the major league record of 22 consecutive road losses, shared by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets.

Amed Rosario got three hits, stole a base and drove in a run for Cleveland, which never trailed in winning for the fourth time in five games. The Indians are a season-high eight games over. 500.

Rosario’s double off Cole Sulser highlighted a five-run fourth inning that gave the Indians a 6-1 lead. Bradley singled home a run in the first and hammered a towering homer to right in the seventh off Adam Plutko.

Trey Mancini and Maikel Franco hit run-scoring doubles for the Orioles.

YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 5: Clint Frazier snapped an eighth-inning tie with a pinch-hit double and New York hit three solo homers in a much-needed win over Toronto at Buffalo, New York.

Frazier hit a grounder inside the third-base line to score pinch-runner Tyler Wade from second as the Yankees completed a comeback from a 5-2 deficit and won for the third time in 10 games.

Chris Gittens homered for his first major league hit, Gary Sanchez had two hits, including a leadoff homer in the second inning, and Brett Gardner added a leadoff shot in the seventh that brought the Yankees to 5-4.

WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 0: Dallas Keuchel pitched seven innings of crisp four-hit ball to win his fifth straight decision, leading Chicago over visiting Tampa Bay.

Adam Engel hit a solo home run and Tim Anderson had three hits as the White Sox bounced back from a 5-2 loss on Monday in matchup of the teams with the two best records in the majors.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 3, CUBS 2: Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 12, Pete Alonso drove in three runs and surging New York threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning to beat Chicago.

Walker (6-2) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, and he walked none for the third time. Walker had struck out 11 seven times previously, all before he had Tommy John surgery on April 25, 2018. After signing a $23 million, three-year contract with the Mets as a free agent, Walker has a 2.12 ERA, and the Mets are unbeaten in his six home starts.

Javier Baez put the Cubs ahead 2-0 in the third with his 15th home run, driving a sinker to the opposite field in right-center. Alonso hit a two-run single in the bottom half and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Seth Lugo got six outs for his first save since returning on June 2 from elbow surgery, and the NL East-leading Mets (34-25) won for the fifth time in six games to move nine games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

NATIONALS 8, PIRATES 1: Yan Gomes connected for a grand slam and Trea Turner got four hits, leading Patrick Corbin and Washington over visiting Pittsburgh.

The Nationals won their third in a row and sent Pittsburgh to its ninth straight loss.

Corbin (4-5) pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run and eight hits. He struck out seven and walked one, going at least eight innings for the first time since Aug. 21, 2019.

