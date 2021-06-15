Mark Segrist, who ousted six-term councilor George Turner in last week’s election, said he’s ready to get to work for the people of Cumberland after knocking on over 1,200 doors during his campaign.

Leading up to the 1,356 to 634 vote on June 8, Segrist said he would prioritize lowering property taxes by welcoming more small businesses into Cumberland; protect the environment; and connect various parts of the town by enhancing and expanding pedestrian paths and promoting community-led events.

Now, he said, he is prepared to deliver on those promises by pursuing a number of measures.

“We could actively reengage commercial landowners on Route 1 and Route 100 to see what we, as a council, could do to help them attract the right types of businesses to those locations and call Cumberland home,” Segrist said. “This would not only broaden our tax base, but also provide more ways for Cumberland residents to connect and enjoy the community we love, all while supporting the local economy.”

Segrist said he would like the Town Council and the school district to formally adopt the Climate Action Plan put forth by the CAP Subcommittee of the town Lands and Conversation Commission. He also would also like to see expanded and finished sidewalks along Tuttle Road, in addition to more town trails and walking and biking paths.

Segrist also spoke about the nature of his victory.

“While only one candidate can win the race at the end of the day, I think it is important to recognize and applaud George Turner for his 41 years of dedicated public service to his community,” he said.

Turner, who has served as a councilor since 2005 and previously served on the town’s Board of Adjustments and Appeals for 25 years, said he has “enjoyed every minute of service over the last 41 years.”

“While no one enjoys being beaten, my successor is a class act who will no doubt be a credit to the position,” Turner said.

