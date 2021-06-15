Emil ” Punk” Franklin Koehling Jr. 1958 – 2021 FARMINGTON – Punk sailed away June 7, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Punk was surrounded by family at his home in Farmington at his time of passing. Punk was born Oct. 4, 1958 to Emil and Beverly Koehling. Punk could always be found enjoying some of his favorite things which included trips to the casino, horseshoes, hunting, fishing, car races, mud runs and most of all spending time with family and friends. He was a self employed fisherman most of his life, all while growing up and living in Phippsburg. Punk was always willing to help others and enjoyed doing so with a big smile. He was predeceased by both of his parents. He leaves behind his wife Merita Koehling of Farmington; a son Dwayne Rogers and his girlfriend Natalie of Bath; siblings Joyce WIlliams and her husband George, Bonnie WIlliams and her husband Wayne, Mark Koehling, David ” Skid” Koehling and wife Lisa, all of Phippsburg. He also leaves behind stepsons James and wife Christine, Jesse, Jason and Jeremiah Dingus; several aunts and uncles; nieces, nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his dear friend ” Dave” of Farmington. A private burial will be held in Farmington at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held July 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. on Riff Raff Road, Phippsburg.

