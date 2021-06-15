LYMAN and Bridgton – A one-of-a-kind is gone. Lucian Carroll Fitts, 76, of Lyman, and Bridgton, passed away from a sudden illness while a patient at Hospice of Southern Maine on May 31, 2021.

Lucian was born in Etna, Maine, June 17, 1944, the son of the late Harold and Beryle (Savage) Fitts. He grew up on a dairy farm in Brewer, ME, and graduated from Brewer High School in 1962. Lucian received a B.S. degree in Agronomy from the University of Maine, Orono in 1966. He met his wife, Debra at the University, and they were married in 1968.

Through most of his professional career Lucian worked in sales. His “words” were instrumental in providing a secure financial basis for his family. During his last 16 years he was employed by Judd Goodwin Well Company in New Hampshire. He was instrumental in establishing a pump installation program within the well company.

Life was not always easy for Lucian. At age eight, Lucian underwent a leg amputation due to osteogenic carcinoma (a virulent cancer); at age 23 he had a serious car accident, was not expected to live, in a critical care hospital for 31 days, and then a wheelchair six months; and in 2016 had his first stroke. Lucian never used his disability as a crutch to him. He kept is wonderful sense of humor.

He enjoyed spending his summers at his camp in Bridgton, fishing with three generations of his family (father, brother, son), enjoyed the shooting sports, was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed spending time with his grandson. He was an avid reader, well informed with current events, and enjoyed following the stock market.

He is survived by his wife, Debra J. Fitts (nee Hudson); his son, Lucian Paul of Lyman; daughter Christine Anne of Dallas, Texas; his grandson, Lucian Nicholas of Wells; his granddaughter Leighton Ryan of Dallas, Texas; his sisters, Janet Giljam of Florida, and Carol Stewart of Lyman; his sister-in-law, Lorna Cook of Enterprise, Ore.; his sister-in-law, Sandra Fitts of Brewer and several nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by parents, Harold and Beryle Fitts, Margaret and Henry Hudson parents-in-law, brother, Robert Fitts, brother-in-law, Henry A. Hudson, and nephew, Mikie.

At his request there will be no service or visitation.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home respectfully handled arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to The National Rifle Association,

11250 Waples Mill Rd.,

Fairfax, VA 22030 or

the Jimmy Fund,

PO Box 849168,

Boston, MA 02284-9168.

