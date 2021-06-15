Peter A. Richter Sr. 1925 – 2021 FREEPORT – Peter A. Richter Sr., long-time resident of Freeport , died peacefully at home May 31, 2021 with a view of Casco Bay and his family by his side. He was a beloved patriarch of an active family who connected siblings and cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in long lasting and loving relationships. Born in Manhattan, N.Y. to Mildred (Orr) and Robert Richter in 1925, his school years were spent on Long Island and Yonkers, N.Y. and summers in Yarmouth, Maine where he became an avid sailor and swimmer. His love for Maine brought him to the University of Maine, Orono in 1942 for a freshman year he cherished forever, becoming active in track and field as a pole vaulter. He continued his education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the Navy V12 Officers Training program receiving a BSME in 1945. After Midshipmen’s school, he served as Navigator of the USS Hansford in 1945, which was sent to Japan to bring home US troops until the ship was decommissioned in June 1946. After his naval service, he was employed by CMP, returning to his dear Maine. Then went on to receive his MBA from Columbia University, 1949 and was employed by Otis Elevator in Boston when he met the love of his life, Jane (Howarth from Beverly Mass.) in Freeport where they were introduced by their mutual friend, Marty (Foss) Kennedy. Peter and Jane were married in 1952 and so began their 62 year marriage filled with love and adventures, fun and family with four children to follow. They resided in Norwalk, Conn. 1955-1964 and Redding, Conn., from 1964-1996 where Peter was employed by W.T. Grant, initially and as an electrical engineer with Automatic Signal, Digitech, and North American Philips, respectively. He was a community-minded person who gave his time generously, teaching Power Squadron classes, volunteering at the Redding Boys Club, serving on the vestry, as head warden, and singing in the choir at Christ Church, Redding. He built his house on Flying Point in 1976 which became his permanent residence in 1996. There he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, the Freeport Food Bank and was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and a member of the American Legion Post 83. He was an avid gardener and cared deeply about elm trees, and was always on the lookout for them, planting disease free hybrids, and helping relatives plant them too. He took joy in cutting the grass on his tractor. When his granddaughter asked him what he thought about while he cut the lawn, he replied, “all the good times we’ve had here.” Always busy with projects and checking tasks off his list, he did manage to sit down and enjoy the broadcast of the Metropolitan Opera most every Saturday afternoon, a habit learned from his mother who, in his words, “dragged” him to the Metropolitan Opera quite often as a young boy. In recent years, before and during the broadcast, he would converse with his good friend, poet and organist, the late Mary Elizabeth Nordstrom of Kennebunk, Maine. He taught his family how to appreciate the gifts of the world: kindness, the pleasures of hard work and serving others, good humor, the adventure of travel, the joy of making and appreciating music, sailing, nature, and how important meaningful relationships are in a person’s life. He will be sorely missed. Peter was predeceased by his late wife, Jane. He is survived by his four children, Peter Richter Jr. and Rosemary Richter of Glastonbury, Conn., Anne Richter of Newtonville, Mass., Katherine Hall and Alan Hall of Orrs Island, Maine, and Sally Richter and Jonathan Lee of Arlington, Mass. He leaves eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his nephew Lauren Richter of Morehead City, N.C., his dear niece, Barbara Wright of Crofton, Md., and her family; nieces Pam Colley of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Robin Anderson of Chico, Calif. and Kim Loffredo of Murrells Inlet, S.C. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnybrook Senior Living, Maine Midcoast Hospital, and CHANS Hospice of Brunswick for their care and support. Donations in lieu of flowers can be directed to Peter Richter Memorial at: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 27 Pleasant St. P.O. Box 195 Brunswick, ME 04011

