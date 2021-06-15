Valerie Ann Martin Heath 1950 – 2024 BRUNSWICK – Valerie Ann Martin Heath, 70, of Brunswick, died peacefully on June 10, 2021 embraced by her family at Maine Medical Center, Portland, following a stroke. Valerie was born on August 14, 1950 in Presque Isle to parents Edgar and Florence (Humphrey) Martin. The family lived briefly in Aroostook County and Val grew up in Keene, N.H., and Canton and Mansfield, Conn. She spent part of every summer at or near Pemaquid Point, New Harbor. She graduated from EO Smith high School, Storrs Conn., and Bates College, Lewiston. After earning her Masters of Social Work degree at Boston University she dedicated her career as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker to serving clients of all ages. In the 1990s she worked in a transitional housing program for teens at the then Bath Children’s Home in Bath. Before retiring, Valerie provided companion care for several clients, and always described herself as a “recovering social worker.” Val married Michael Heath in 1989 after realizing that their relationship, which began in 1968 at Bates, was more than just a 20-year friendship. They brought their son, Benjamin, home to Alna, Maine in 1992 following a six-month adoption process and stay in Honduras. Val was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Peter H. Martin. She is survived by her husband and son, both of Brunswick, sister-in-law Pat Martin of Amston Lake, Conn., closest cousin Linda Lovely Adams of Damariscotta, and Lakeland, Fla.; and her beloved kitties Maisie and Maddie. Her extended family includes scores of cousins and their families in The County and across the country, and she considered her strong network of friends her family as well. Val cared deeply about her family, friends, community, and those less fortunate than she. As a long-time member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick she embraced in particular the UU principles of the inherent worth and dignity of every person, and respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part. She cherished her deep connections with friends and countless favorite authors. Rather than a creator of “things,” Val was a creator of relationships and connections. Her passing leaves a hole in countless hearts, and treasured memories in those she touched. She was loved greatly, and will always be missed. A memorial service will be planned for September at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick after current COVID restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are being made by Funeral Alternatives, sign the guestbook at funeralalternatives.net/obituaries.php. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program 2 Tenney Way Brunswick, ME 04011 or at mchpp.org or: the Jane Goodall Institute at janegoodall.org

Guest Book