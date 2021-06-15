Heather Abbott and David Craig, reelected to second and third terms, respectively, on the Yarmouth Town Council last week, said they will focus on bringing people together in discussing issues such as development, anti-racism and the environment.

“I ran on experience and with an emphasis on community engagement,” Craig said, adding that he knew it was going to be a close race.

In the three-way race for the two council seats, Abbott and Craig each received 1,016 votes to Christopher Kamm’s 904.

Craig said one of his priorities is involving the public in discussions surrounding growth and development. He’d like to see an assessment of the Wyman Energy Center property to discuss opportunities for economic development and would like to diversify the tax base by shifting from homeowners to businesses.

Race and racism in town also needs to be addressed, he said.

“We should be looking at how we should respond to racism in the context of our history,” he said. “Yarmouth should be safe and welcoming to everyone.”

Abbott said she, too, wants to continue anti-racism work on the council and to promote discussion surrounding development.

“The council will need to prioritize a community-wide involvement related to development so everyone can have their voices heard,” she said.

She also would like to reevaluate the town process for committee appointments and see how it can be improved. She said she is happy to serve again as council liaison to the Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability.

Craig said the three candidates “seemed to get along really well” during their campaigns.

“I am impressed with both Dave and Chris’s campaigns,” Abbott said. “The support they generated within the community is admirable.”

