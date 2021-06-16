Regional School Unit 1 will be offering free breakfast to all students in the district in July, available to all children ages 2-18. Breakfast will consist of a choice of cereal and milk or a whole-grain breakfast bar and a choice of fruit or juice. Breakfast will be served at Fisher-Mitchell School, 597 High St., Bath, starting July 6, continuing Monday-Thursday 8-8:30 a.m. until July 29.

For more information, contact RSU1 Food Services Director Tim Harkins at (207) 443-6601 ext. 114 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: