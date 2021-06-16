FALMOUTH — The top team in Class A North boys’ lacrosse was challenged, but Falmouth High is still the regional champ.

No. 1 Falmouth (11-4) won an exciting and mostly evenly played regional final against No. 6 Windham 10-7 on Tuesday.

Falmouth advances to the Class A final for a third straight season and will face the winner of Wednesday’s South final pitting unbeaten Cape Elizabeth against Berwick Academy. The state final is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Since the creation of the three-class system before the 2018 season, Falmouth has been the clear top team in the North.

“I think we all know it’s going to be Cape Elizabeth,” said Falmouth senior Jonah Eng, who had two goals and an assist. “We’ll be the underdogs. (In) 2019 we were the ’dogs against Thornton and no one thought we had a chance and we took it to a one-goal game.”

Falmouth also lost to Thornton in 2018. This season Falmouth has lost to Cape Elizabeth and Berwick.

Windham finished at 7-8 with three losses to Falmouth.

Wyatt Kerr led Falmouth with three goals and two assists. For Windham, Nolan Brennan, Holden Anderson and Derek Palow each had two goals.

After Falmouth took a 4-2 lead to the half, the two familiar foes created a fast-paced third quarter that saw Falmouth build a 6-2 lead on goals from Robby Drum and Satchel Kaplan. Windham responded to cut the lead to 7-6 with a chance to tie, but Kerr set up two late goals by Eng and Kazden Berry, the latter with 6 seconds left in the quarter to give Falmouth some breathing room at 9-6 entering the final quarter.

“Those were big goals,” said Windham Coach Pete Small. “We still thought we could play with them and we did, but those were big.”

Both teams scored once in the fourth.

Falmouth slowly built a 4-0 lead in the first 19 minutes of the half with two goals by Kerr and single goals from Kurt Robaczewski and Eng.

Windham had offensive chances and actually had slightly more shots in the first half (14-12) but it wasn’t until Anderson won a clean faceoff – after Kerr’s second goal made it 4-0 – that the Eagles scored.

Anderson advanced the ball quickly and dished to Brennan, who beat Falmouth goalie Drew Noyes with 5:01 left in the half. Brennan added a second goal on a quick shot in traffic.

Both sophomore goalies were sharp with Noyes making 15 saves for Falmouth and Reed Wescott eight for Windham.

