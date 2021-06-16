The Addiction Resource Center in Brunswick was among nine Maine Behavioral Health Organizations recognized by the annual Gold Star Standards of Excellence Behavioral Health Awards.

The program of the MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence’s Breathe Easy Initiative recognized nine behavioral health organizations efforts to address tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure. Celebrated organizations received a plaque for their achievements in advancing their campus smoke and tobacco-free policies as well as promoting tobacco-free lifestyles.

The Addiction Resource Center was recognized for meeting a Gold Level through the 2021 Gold Star Standards of Excellence program for efforts to address tobacco use and exposure. This was the fifth year the Addiction Resource Center has participated in the initiative.

“As overall smoking rates have declined, the prevalence of smoking among people with behavioral health conditions has remained high,” Barbara Ginley of the MaineHealth Center for Tobacco Independence said. “We applaud the efforts of the Gold Star Standards of Excellence Awardees to address tobacco use and behavioral health organization’s commitment to addressing tobacco use and exposure for their clients.”

Award levels are based on best practices including implementing a smoke and tobacco-free campus policy, providing referrals to tobacco treatment, promoting smoke-free lodging options to visitors and divesting from tobacco industry stock.

The program is funded by Maine Prevention Services. Maine Prevention Services is an initiative through the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention working across the state to impact tobacco, substance use, and obesity.

For more information about the Gold Star Standards of Excellence, visit BreatheEasyMaine.org/GSSE.

