The town of Brunswick has painted a crosswalk with rainbow colors in celebration of LGBTQ pride month this June. Co-sponsored by at-large council members Dan Ankeles and Kathy Wilson, the board unanimously approved plans to paint the crosswalk June 7.

The painted crosswalk is at the entrance to Town Hall of Station Avenue.

“It’s very exciting to see Brunswick celebrate Pride in this way for the first time,” Ankeles said in a town news release. “It’s a small but significant way to say — especially to our younger residents — that we see them and we support them.”

“Having been born and grown up in Brunswick, as a gay person, I cannot say how proud I am to see this, and to be a part of this happening,” Wilson said. “It shows that the people of this wonderful town are all accepting of diversity. Again, I am so proud and thankful.”

Brunswick adopted the Progress Pride flag as its color scheme. This flag, introduced to the pride community in 2018, is inclusive of the original 1978 flag colors, while providing additional colors representing people of color, transgender individuals, and those living or having passed of HIV/AIDS.

“Visibility is so incredibly important,” Brunswick resident Stacia Saniuk-Gove said. “LGBTQ community members of all ages will now be able to pass by this crosswalk and understand that their town is invested in their needs and protections, specifically in an inclusive manner.”

Brunswick businesses are also participating in pride month celebrations with various displays on Maine Street by flying flags, creating window displays and holding LGBTQ-specific events throughout June.

